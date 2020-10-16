10th annual Entrepreneur Day virtual, open to all

The NC Entrepreneurship Center’s keystone event, UNCG Entrepreneur Day, would normally see the campus visited by over 75 entrepreneurial visitors.

This year, on Tuesday, Oct. 27, Entrepreneur Day will connect UNCG students, faculty, and staff with successful local entrepreneurs, leaders, and executives through a virtual platform. An exciting group of 2020 Speakers, many UNCG alumni among them, will share their stories and provide exceptional advice to the UNCG community.

The sessions are open to the entire UNCG community and beyond. Eight speakers are scheduled throughout the day, via Zoom, coordinating with class times on Tuesday, Oct. 27, starting at 8 a.m. Sessions will be hosted in Zoom, allowing for live viewing with interactive Q&A.

Joining is easy, to register to attend the Zoom, visit the NCEC website at https://startup.uncg.edu/virtual-uncg-entrepreneur-day and select the sessions you’d like to attend. Follow the links under Time/Topic to get the Eventbrite registration information for each speaker. An email will be sent with the Zoom link after confirmation.

UNCG Entrepreneur Day is free and open to ALL UNCG students, faculty, and staff!