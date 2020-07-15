13 Spartans awarded Gilman Scholarship for study abroad

Cameron Warren, who studied at the Universidad de Montevideo, Uruguay, during the spring of 2019, visits San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina.

UNC Greensboro’s International Programs Center is proud to announce that 13 UNCG students were among the 2,386 American undergraduate students selected to receive the prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to study abroad. An additional four UNCG students were listed as alternates and will receive the award if there are recipients who decline.

The Congressionally funded Gilman Program broadens the U.S. student population studying and interning abroad by providing scholarships to outstanding undergraduate Pell Grant recipients. Since the program’s establishment in 2001, over 1,300 U.S. institutions have sent more than 28,000 Gilman Scholars who represent the rich diversity of the United States to 145 countries around the globe.

UNCG has a strong history of Gilman awardees, with 143 recipients receiving over $475,000 in scholarship funds to put toward study abroad programs since the fall of 2012. This year, UNCG was ranked 37th nationally out of 548 institutions by number of Gilman Scholars awarded, and second out of all other colleges and universities in the Carolinas.

This ranking puts UNCG in the 93rd percentile for Gilman producing institutions.

“I am so proud of all the students who applied, received, and are shortlisted for the prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman award,” said Dr. Maria Anastasiou, associate provost for international programs. “Study abroad remains one of the most important high impact learning practices in higher education. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has put a temporary halt on student travel, there is no substitute for the experiential learning that takes place on a study abroad program. The IPC team is ready to support students’ global learning through different methods until travel resumes.”

The Gilman awards are made in two cycles. Cycle 1 is for spring and summer programs. Cycle 2 is for summer, fall, and academic year programs. Below are the recently announced Cycle 2 recipients.

Gilman Cycle 2 Recipients

Summer 2020

Celeste Cervantes, Peru

Queen Huntley, Italy

Keyla Marquez Vergel, Spain

Daisy Martinez-Villanueva, South Korea

Bonnie Zhang, Spain

Fall 2020

Alyssa Coy, Canada

Olivia Ellis, South Korea

German Munoz-Lopez, Spain

Selena Polk, Uruguay

Tatyanna Sanders, South Africa

Kyleigh Yow, Spain

Spring 2021

Rachel Parker, Taiwan

Sha’re Strachan, South Korea

Gilman Cycle 2 Alternates

Summer 2020

Malanah Hobgood, Italy

Jade Lyons, France

Tanner Thornton, Peru

Sofia Robinson, Italy

Most Gilman Scholars are studying abroad on exchange programs at UNCG partner institutions. Three Gilman Scholars are participating in UNCG faculty-led study abroad programs. For a full list of Gilman recipients, visit gilmanscholarship.org.

Due to the impact of COVID-19 and the suspension of student international travel for Fall 2020, Gilman Scholars are able to defer their awards to fund in-person opportunities in 2021 or virtual opportunities for the coming semester.

To learn more about the International Programs Center or to support global opportunities for UNCG students, visit international.uncg.edu.

