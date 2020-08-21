2020 faculty internal research award program call for submissions

The InfoReady Review Submission Portal is now open for the 2020 New and Regular Faculty Internal Research Award Program. The submission deadline is 5 p.m. on October 1, 2020. Copies of the signature page template, budget, justification form, and Google Drive file upload instructions can be found at the InfoReady Review submission portal sites below and on the ORE Internal Research Award Program website.

Links to each of the 4 subcommittee submission portals are:

Arts & Humanities: https://uncg.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/1820485

Creative & Performing Arts: https://uncg.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/1820525

Social & Behavioral Sciences: https://uncg.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/1820515

Physical & Natural Sciences: https://uncg.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/1820514

Two virtual information workshops have been scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 – 10:30 a.m. to Noon https://uncg.zoom.us/j/96827895899

Friday, August 28, 2020 – 1 to 2:30 p.m.

https://uncg.zoom.us/j/91243440905

For submission and proposal development questions, contact Eileen Miller ecmille2@uncg.edu or Kim Littlefield kplittle@uncg.edu.

For budget questions, contact Barbara Hemphill bbhemphi@uncg.edu.

