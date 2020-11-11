UNCG named 2020 Military-Friendly Online College

UNC Greensboro was recently named a 2020 Best Military-Friendly Online College by OnlineU.

UNCG ranks No. 2 in the state and No. 48 nationally for its dedication to serving the unique needs of military service members, veterans, and their families through online education.

“UNCG’s online program has always been popular with our military-affiliated students, particularly those who are on active duty or deployments,” said Brad Wrenn, director of Military-Affiliated Services at UNCG. “The team over at UNCG Online has done a tremendous job tailoring course offerings to fit the dynamic scheduling needs of service members, even going so far as to create a full area of focus in the BIPS program specifically for career active duty service members.”

OnlineU ranked the top institutions using an internal scoring system based on data from the government’s GI Bill Comparison Tool, which provides information about Post 9/11 GI Bill benefits and Veterans Affairs approved schools. Learn more and see the full ranking list here.

In addition to the OnlineU recognition, UNCG is consistently recognized as a Best for Vets College by Military Times and a Military Friendly School according to VIQTORY.

Military-Affiliated Services at UNCG coordinates services for veterans, active duty military personnel, and their dependents. The office serves as a liaison and advocate for military-affiliated students, works to improve military affiliated student success, and develops a sense of community between UNCG’s military and civilian populations. Learn more at military.uncg.edu.

Photography by Grant Evan Gilliard, University Communications