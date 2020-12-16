2020 reflections from across campus

Yubisela Aranda Sandoval ’17

Yubisela Aranda Sandoval ’17

Assistant director of alumni engagement

Office of Alumni Engagement

There hasn’t been anything easy about 2020. Like millions of others, I began working from home in March and taking care of my infant daughter full-time. It took a while to get a routine going and get back into the groove of a somewhat normal life. It’s been almost a year now, and I still struggle with keeping boundaries between my home and work lives. I miss seeing my family and friends, our celebrations, our random get-togethers, our hugs, our kisses on the cheek. Some weeks are better than others, but one thing that has kept me moving forward is knowing that this won’t last forever. I also realized that to get through this, I needed to give myself grace and take care of my mental health.

Early on, I knew exercise was going to help me get through these tough times. I decided to begin practicing yoga twice a week, but soon I discovered that to keep my momentum going I needed a bigger goal. In late spring, I began training for a half-marathon. The training was tough, but along the way it gave me the clarity to see beyond the fog, to appreciate time with my child and husband, to grow spiritually, personally, and professionally, to recognize my privileges, and be grateful for our health, food, home, jobs, colleagues, friends, and family.

It’s going to be difficult spending this holiday season away from our loved ones. But let’s look beyond this short time frame and work together to keep each other safe and healthy. Making this short-term sacrifice is the biggest gift we can give one another. To all my fellow moms: Take care of your soul and your mental health. Know that you are doing an amazing job and give yourself all the grace and love you deserve!

¡Un abrazo fuerte!