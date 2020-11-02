2020 TEDxGreensboro talks now available online

Speakers from the 2020 virtual series.

TEDxGreensboro organizers had to get creative when the 2020 program themed RISK, originally scheduled for a full day at the Van Dyke Performance Space last March, had to be postponed due to the pandemic. It was re-imagined and rescheduled as a 6-part series of online weekly Zoom sessions throughout September.

The twelve extraordinary thinkers and doers selected from almost 200 proposals submitted in the fall 2019 cover a broad range of topics – from science, to art, to medicine, to social constructs – intended to pique curiosity, challenge perceptions, and share invigorating ideas. UNCG’s Dr. Christine Murray (Youth, Family, and Community Partnerships) and Dr. Chase Holleman (School of Health and Human Services) are featured in the lineup.

The speakers were pre-recorded live, and their talks are now available on YouTube at https://tedxgreensboro.com

Anna Luisa Daigneault – Losing a language means losing part of humanity and history

Anthony Dellinger – Saving the horseshoe crab; fighting the virus with nano science

Demeanor – RAP music is FOLK music: the duality of identity

Kevin Dorman – Transgender voice training unites the soul and sound

Nyota Gordon – Military is not preparation for civilian life

Chase Holleman – Why aren’t we using the most effective addiction treatments?

Christine Murray – Every survivor has a story that matters

Kevin Ortiz – Living as an undocumented individual

Carlos Parks – Coming home: the difficult transition from federal prison to society

Andrew Smiler – What does it mean to be “man enough?”

Joseph Stern – A physician’s journey to emotional agility

Amanda Sturgill – Social media helped pull us apart, but it can help seek the truth

The worldwide organization known as TED – which stands for technology, entertainment and design – is a nonprofit, nonpartisan foundation. This was the 8th annual TEDxGreensboro signature event, and the first one to be virtual. All the talks from all of the 8 programs since 2012 are available on YouTube.

Follow TEDxGreensboro:

Twitter at https://twitter.com/tedxgreensboro

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TEDxGreensboro