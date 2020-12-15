This year’s ‘Toys for Joy’ parade a success

Chancellor and Mrs. Gilliam pose with this year’s donations on the steps of the Alumni House.

On December 8, the Chancellor and Mrs. Gilliam, along with UNC Greensboro Board of Trustees Chair Betsy Oakley, Trustees Mae Douglas and David Sprinkle, Provost Jim Coleman, Vice Chancellor for University Advancement Beth Fischer, and hundreds of UNCG staff, alumni and community members participated in the third annual Toys for Joy holiday event at Alumni House. The parade-style event was the most successful to date, with some 500 toys generously donated to children connected with the YWCA and Salvation Army of Greensboro.

Photography by Mike Micciche