Action required: security changes to user accounts

On Feb. 29, UNC Greensboro Information Technology Services (ITS) will begin the first phase of a project to modernize UNCG’s identity and access management (IAM) system.

The first phase is designed to make the password reset and account recovery processes more secure and will require action by all individuals with a UNCG username and password.

Here are the steps you need to take by Feb. 29:

Go to go.uncg.edu/accountprep

Log in using your UNCG username and password

Select and answer five security questions

Enter a secondary, non-UNCG email account to serve as an “authentication email address”

This action impacts password reset and account recovery for all UNCG services and applications, such as Gmail, Box, Canvas, Microsoft Office 365, WiFi, etc. Microsoft serves as the entry point to make these changes.

While 6-TECH will continue to provide information technology assistance, 6-TECH staff will no longer have access to employee security questions and answers. All passwords will be reset using the online reset tool. This will streamline the process and make digital identities more secure at UNCG.

The IAM system manages user accounts; password reset; access to software, systems, and the network; single sign-on; and digital access control. The overall goal of this project is to improve the security and functionality of UNCG computing accounts.

Subsequent phases of the IAM modernization project will be announced as it progresses. Follow the IAM modernization project website to track ITS’ progress in improving these critically essential services for the UNCG community.

More information can be found on the project’s FAQ page.