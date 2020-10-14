Additional COVID testing added for Thursday Oct. 15

Due to increased interest in testing, UNCG will host an additional COVID-19 Testing Clinic this Thursday, October 15, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. in the EUC Maple Room. This is an important part of efforts to keep our community as healthy as possible. As a reminder, test results tell you only whether you have the virus at the date and time you get tested, so students and employees are encouraged to take advantage of all opportunities to get tested.

To provide maximum flexibility, no appointment is necessary for Thursday’s clinic. Pre-registering with the vendor, StarMed, will help minimize any waiting time. You can pre-register by doing either of the following:

Text COVID to (704) 850-6996

Visit https://unityphm.com/campaigns/starmed

As a reminder, this clinic is for individuals who:

1) Do not have COVID-19 symptoms (are asymptomatic); and

2) Have not been in close contact recently with someone who has tested positive.

If you have symptoms, please stay home and contact your health care provider to determine if you need to be tested.

Some important details: