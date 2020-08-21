All campus rooms and facilities restricted for internal use only

The University has made the difficult decision to limit the use of UNCG rooms and facilities ordinarily made available to the public through the events and meetings reservations process for internal purposes only for the duration of the fall semester.

Similar decisions have been made by many other colleges and universities both in the UNC System and in Guilford County.

This is necessary in order to promote social distancing, limit density, avoid additional complexity related to contact tracing, conserve both cleaning and Community Protective Equipment supplies for mission-critical activities, and to avoid taxing our housekeeping and facilities staff during an already busy time.