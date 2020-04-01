‘Art at a Social Distance’ – a virtual Spartan showcase

UNCG alumna Gizem Yucel (’13) demonstrating what arrangers and composers do in quarantine.

The COVID-19 crisis has greatly impacted the UNCG community, including the arts. Untold performances, talks, productions, and exhibitions have been postponed or cancelled. But the Spartan creative spirit lives on.

As a response to the crisis, and to provide the UNCG community with an alternative way to view, hear, and experience the arts at UNCG, the College of Visual and Performing Arts and University Communications have compiled resources for you to access arts-related content that can be viewed or listened to online.

CVPA has established a new “Art at a Social Distance” webpage to access a diverse offering of content from across the college. University Communications has supplemented the website with the creative content listed below. Together, these resources will offer a wide array of content by faculty, staff, students, and alumni.

If you have or know of other CVPA-related arts that you’d like to submit, please use the CVPA submission form, or contact Matt Bryant at m_bryan2@uncg.edu to submit creative content that falls outside of the college. Your submission can include links to existing content on websites, social media, podcasts, etc. Content needs to be appropriate for all age groups, and must be fair use in terms of copyright for public display.

To supplement the new CVPA ‘Art at a Social Distance’ webpage, University Communications has rounded up some other public projects by Spartans and UNCG-related arts venues to check out online:

WEATHERSPOON ART MUSEUM

#WAMfamUNCG Connections – During homebound days, the museum’s website and social media have been transformed into platforms for re-imagined engagement. See highlights from the collection with commentary by museum staff, respond to weekly themes and questions, and submit your own thoughts and comments.



The first week’s theme is live, and you are encouraged to add your reads to the project.



Follow the discussions on the museum’s Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram channels.

PODCASTS

Yes, and Cafe – with Nadja Cech and Omar Ali

Aria Code – with Rhiannon Giddens

Coronavirus/cooped up – with Emily V. Gordon (SOE alum, counselor, Oscar nominee) and her famous comedian husband

The Kyle Zone – with Kyle Hines

Liquid Philosophy – with Marianne LeGreco, Justin Harmon, and Jeremy Rinker

Dear Sugars – with Steve Almond

Sustainable E – When Entrepreneurship Gets Organic! – with Channelle James and Fahbej Allen

THEATER & PERFORMANCE

Triad Stage – virtual content and live performances on their Facebook page

Opening night performances for “The Underground Railroad Tree: Explorations through Art, History, and Science” exhibition in the UNCG Pop Up shop in downtown Greensboro from spring 2019. Video produced and edited by Media Studies major Sarah Seyler.

ART

Kotis Street Art – a new video by UNCG Media Studies alumnus Paul Byun highlights developer Marty Kotis’ support of public art on his buildings. This project was recently featured in the Greensboro News & Record.

FILM

“Cascade: Caring for a Place” – a short documentary by Media Studies’ Michael Frierson

“Super Yamba, Floyd 2019, Black Man’s Cry” – a short documentary by Media Studies’ Michael Frierson and his students.

Emily Spivey – And her Q & A at UNCG

Matthew Barr – see three of his films from the Folkstreams archive

MUSIC

Jim Avett – Spotify page for the father of the Avett Brothers

The Grand Ole Uproar – with Josh Watson (MFA ’08), current Ph.D student (English) John Crocker, and Dan Bayer at The Crown in the Carolina Theatre.

Laurelyn Dossett – Facebook page

Bruce Piephoff – access his music on various platforms

Martha Bassett

LITERATURE

Story South – the staff is made up of many UNCG MFA alumni, both near and far

Following are links to a variety of online publications (short fiction, poetry) by graduates of UNCG’s MFA program in Creative Writing:

Kelly Cherry

Kelly Link

Camille Dungy

Jillian Weise

Julianna Baggot

Lauren Moseley

J.T. Hill

Rhett Iseman Trull

Ansel Elkins

George Singleton

Jamey Bradbury

Kerri French

Claudia Emerson

Dan Albergotti

TEDxUNCGREENSBORO

https://www.tedxuncgreensboro.com/home

The goal of TEDxUNCGreensboro is to bring together the bright minds of UNCG to give talks from a wide range of subjects to foster learning, inspiration, and wonder – and provoke conversations that matter on campus and beyond.

UNIVERSITY LIBRARIES

University Archives – hosts a rich collection of online exhibits and archived works.

Streaming Music – a comprehensive collection of music audio and videos

NC Literary Map – an interactive exploration of authors throughout our state

