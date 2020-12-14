Audrey Snyder, Edna Tan, Greensboro Opera

Whether researchers with timely insights or students with outstanding stories, members of the UNCG community appear in print, web and broadcast media every day. Here is a sampling of UNCG-related stories in the news and media over the week:
- Dr. Audrey Snyder is quoted in WUNC talking about the impacts of the nursing shortage due to COVID-19. The article.
- Dr. Edna Tan was elected as a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). The feature.
- The Greensboro Opera was featured in the News and Record highlighting their carolers, which are UNCG alumni and current Spartans. The article.