Believe in the G event raises over $1 million

This year’s Believe in the G event, the University’s annual day of giving, raised a record-breaking $1,049,877 thanks to the more than 1,000 gifts from alumni, faculty, staff, students, and friends of UNC Greensboro.

The funds raised – which represent a nearly 50% increase from last year – will be used to support student scholarships, academics and research, the arts, athletics, and other programs and initiatives across the University.

“We are grateful to everyone who participated in Believe in the G,” said Randy Holden, director of annual giving. “So many Spartans on campus and throughout the community dressed in their blue and gold attire, posted on social media, and made a gift to the University. While some activities on campus ended early or were canceled due to the winter weather, the Spartan spirit was alive and well.”

The College of Arts & Sciences received the highest number of gifts while the School of Health and Human Sciences topped the list in terms of total money raised. Both faculty/staff giving and student giving increased significantly from the previous year.

To learn more about the day of giving, visit believeintheg.com. For more information about UNCG’s Alumni Association and how to get involved, visit alumni.uncg.edu.

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications