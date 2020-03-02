UNCGNews

News Items from UNC Greensboro

Believe in the G event raises over $1 million

Posted on by Alyssa Bedrosian
Spartans posing with Spiro mascot and #BelieveintheG sign
Spartans posing with Spiro mascot and #BelieveintheG sign

This year’s Believe in the G event, the University’s annual day of giving, raised a record-breaking $1,049,877 thanks to the more than 1,000 gifts from alumni, faculty, staff, students, and friends of UNC Greensboro. 

The funds raised – which represent a nearly 50% increase from last year – will be used to support student scholarships, academics and research, the arts, athletics, and other programs and initiatives across the University. 

“We are grateful to everyone who participated in Believe in the G,” said Randy Holden, director of annual giving. “So many Spartans on campus and throughout the community dressed in their blue and gold attire, posted on social media, and made a gift to the University. While some activities on campus ended early or were canceled due to the winter weather, the Spartan spirit was alive and well.”

The College of Arts & Sciences received the highest number of gifts while the School of Health and Human Sciences topped the list in terms of total money raised. Both faculty/staff giving and student giving increased significantly from the previous year. 

To learn more about the day of giving, visit believeintheg.com. For more information about UNCG’s Alumni Association and how to get involved, visit alumni.uncg.edu.

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications

Trending

Arts

Research

Service

Upcoming Events

  1. Spring Break

    February 29 - March 9

  2. SoCon Basketball Tournament

    March 6 @ 12:00 am - March 9 @ 11:59 pm

  3. Destination UNCG

    March 14

  4. Ann Hamilton

    March 19 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

  5. A Week at the G

    March 29 @ 12:00 am - April 4 @ 11:59 pm

  6. Graduate Research and Creativity Expo

    April 1

  7. Thomas Undergraduate Research Expo

    April 2

View All Events

 
Share This