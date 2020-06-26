UNCG Board of Trustees welcomes new member

George Hoyle ’90

UNC Greensboro today announced the appointment of a new member to its Board of Trustees. George Hoyle, a UNCG alumnus with tremendous business, civic, and community credentials, was appointed by Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger on June 25 to finish the unexpired term of trustee Frances Bullock.

Bullock is resigning as of June 30, 2020, one year prior to the end of her second term, following seven years of dedicated service. Hoyle’s term begins July 1, 2020, and will run through June 30, 2021; he will thereafter be eligible for appointment to a full four-year term.

A native of Winston-Salem, Hoyle is a 1990 graduate of UNCG with a bachelor’s degree in speech communication. He was a member of the UNCG men’s soccer team from 1987 to 1990 and was integral to the team’s success as Division III national champions in 1987. In 2007, Hoyle was named Young Alumni of the Year and was honored as one of “40 Leaders Under Forty” by Triad Business Journal. He was inducted into the UNCG Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014.

Hoyle and wife Kathleen Kelly are founding partners of Compass Financial Partners, a Greensboro firm specializing in retirement consulting and executive benefits planning, including investments and insurance. He is a Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist (CRPS) and an Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF) and was included in 401kwire.com’s 2010 list of the “300 Most Influential Advisors in Defined Contribution.” He is in the BlackRock Defined Contribution Leaders Circle and has served on the Goldman Sachs Asset Manager Advisory Council.

Hoyle currently serves on UNCG’s “Light the Way” Advancement Campaign Steering Committee and the Excellence Foundation Board of Directors, and is co-chair of the Athletics Department’s “5 for 5” Campaign for Champions. He previously served on the 2015 Chancellor Search Committee, is a past president of the Spartan Club Executive Committee, and also served on the Students First Campaign Steering Committee. He and wife Kathleen Kelly endowed the George G. Hoyle & Kathleen A. Kelly Athletic Scholarship, and have otherwise been significant donors to the Athletics program.

An active member of the community outside of UNCG, Hoyle has served as board chair for the Carolinas Chapter of Operation Smile, was a founding member of the Greensboro Police Foundation Board, and is a member of the Greensboro Sports Council.

Said UNCG Board of Trustees Chair, Betsy Oakley, “We thank Frances Bullock for her years of advocacy for UNCG and for her valuable contributions to the University and to this Board. While we will miss her, we are delighted that George Hoyle has been appointed to finish her term. George’s ties to UNCG, his financial acumen and expertise, and his network and standing in the community will serve the University well, particularly as we navigate through such unfamiliar territory in the months and years to come. He will be a tremendous asset to our board.”