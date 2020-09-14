Call for honorary degree nominations

The Committee on Honorary Degrees invites the UNCG community to identify people who would be good candidates for honorary degrees to be granted at the 2022 commencement or subsequent commencements. The purpose for awarding honorary degrees includes the following:



To recognize individuals who demonstrate extraordinary achievement over their entire scholarly or artistic careers or who have performed distinguished public service in their lifetime;



To recognize excellence in the scholarly fields of degrees awarded by the University as well as those that exemplify the history and mission of the University;



To honor those individuals whose lives and achievements are consistent with the qualities and values espoused by the University in order to provide examples of the University’s aspirations for its graduates;



To elevate the visibility and reputation of the University by honoring those individuals who are widely known and regarded in their field or in society as a whole.



The person selected may be distinguished in any number of areas: humanities, sciences, arts, public service, and education, to name a few.

Those currently holding public office in the state and the permanent staff of our state universities are not eligible. The achievements may vary in scope from prominence on the international or professional scene to vital contributions to the University, North Carolina, and beyond. A previous connection to the University or state is not mandatory but is considered a strength.



In order for you to have an idea of the persons who have received Honorary Degrees, we invite you to examine the names of awardees from past years: Emmylou Harris (2019); Mansukh C. Wani, William Mangum (2017); William Black, Harold Schiffman (2016); Timothy Rice (2015); Norman Anderson (2013); Bonnie McElveen-Hunter (2012); Thomas Haggai (2011); Margaret Maron (2010); Rebecca Lloyd, Nido Qubein (2009); Fred Chappell, Tom Ross, Kay Yow (2008); Irvin Belk, Betty Ray McCain, Edwin S. Melvin (2007); Molly Broad, Henry Frye, Shirley Frye (2006); Muriel Siebert (2005); Jim Hunt (2004); Jaylee Mead (2003); Michael B. Fleming, Stanley Frank (2002); Kenneth L. Adelman, Bonnie Angelo, Jean Brooks (2001); Erskine Bowles (2000); Maud Gatewood, Eloise R. Lewis (1999); Carolyn R. Ferree, Calvin Trillin (1998); Mary Ellen Rudin, LeRoy T. Walker (1995); T. James Crawford (1994); Maya Angelou (1993).



The committee asks that nominators submit candidates on the Honorary Degree Candidate Nomination Form, along with biographical information. Please keep in mind the need for confidentiality, as candidates should not be aware that they are being considered.



The deadline for nominations is Friday, October 30, 2020. Please send the completed nomination form to Jennifer Johnson, Assistant to the Provost, at jennyjojohnson@uncg.edu or the University Committee on Honorary Degrees, Office of the Provost, 201 Mossman Building.