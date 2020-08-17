Call for nominations for 2020-21 Teaching Excellence Awards

Chancellor Gilliam and the Board of Governors/Alumni Teaching Excellence Awards Committee invite members of the UNCG community to nominate individuals for the 2020-2021 Board of Governors Award for Excellence in Teaching, or for one of three Alumni Teaching Excellence Awards described below. Recipients of these awards receive an honorarium and university-wide or, in the case of the Board of Governors award, state-wide recognition. Self-nominations are encouraged.

Click​ ​here​ ​for the nomination form. Eligible faculty members who received a 2019-2020 teaching award from their School or College will be nominated automatically.

The nomination period closes Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Nominees will be reviewed to ensure basic criteria are met. Eligible nominees will be invited to submit dossiers. Completed dossiers are due by 5 p.m., Monday, October 26, 2020. Award recipients will be notified in spring 2021. The dossier cover sheet and submission instructions are available at the​ ​BOG/ATEA website​.