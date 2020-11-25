Call for ‘Webinars Worth Watching’ Graduate Student Competition

Virtual programming and presentations, such as webinars, are becoming more and more common in education and the workforce. But how many webinars have you been to that are boring, where you end up browsing the Internet? Graduate students need to be able to present their work and research digitally, as well as communicate the information effectively and quickly within the virtual programming tool.

The UNCG Graduate School and University Libraries will host a competition for face-to-face and online graduate students to determine who can give the most effective webinar or virtual presentation in 10 minutes. This is a call for proposals to all of the UNCG graduate programs, and 25 students will be selected to compete. Over 1 week, the competition will run virtual webinar sessions of 4 – 5 students in each session, with a winner in each session. At the end of the week, there will be one virtual session of 4 – 5 students and a winner declared. For information about this webinar competition, including recordings of last year’s competitors, go to http://go.uncg.edu/www

Graduate students can sign up at http://go.uncg.edu/w3signup by Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Optional virtual trainings on conducting effective webinars will be offered on Feb. 3 – 5. The competition will run Feb. 22 – 26, with the finals held on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.