Campus leaders honored as Outstanding Women in Business

From left to right: Mona Edwards, Beth Fischer, and Dr. Sherine Obare

Three UNC Greensboro leaders have been honored as part of the Triad Business Journal’s 2020 class of Outstanding Women in Business.

Mona Edwards, member of the UNCG Board of Trustees; Beth Fischer, vice chancellor for advancement; and Dr. Sherine Obare, dean of the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering have been recognized for excellence in their fields.

Alumnae Erin Brownlee Dell ‘14 PhD, chief of staff at Guilford College, and Catherine Johnson ’09 MS/EdS, director of the Guilford County Family Justice Center, were also honored.

The awards program, in its 21st year, recognizes 24 women across the Triad region who are leaders in education, law, science, medicine, and other fields.

Edwards was reappointed to the UNCG Board of Trustees in 2019. She is vice chair of the Board, chairs the Grievance and Compliance, Audit, Risk Management, and Legal Committees, and serves on the Executive and Academic Affairs Committees. She is also the Board of Trustees liaison to the Moss Street Partnership School Advisory Board. Edwards is the founder and owner of LIFT Coaching and Consulting, an executive and career coaching and organizational consulting firm.

Fischer came to UNCG in July 2018 from UNC Charlotte, where she served as director of university development. She leads UNCG’s fundraising efforts and works with alumni, businesses, foundations, and friends of the University to create motivation for excellence and momentum for change on campus, in our city, and across the state.

Obare, who joined UNCG in January 2019, leads JSNN, a prestigious academic collaboration between North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and UNCG. Her responsibilities include helping our region maximize the potential of this unique school through academic and administrative leadership, as well as the development of strategic partnerships with industry and government organizations. Obare’s research focuses on environmental remediation, alternative energy, designing nanoscale materials for drug delivery, improving health care, and developing strategies to improve STEM education.

The 2020 class was announced earlier this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person celebration was canceled. A virtual celebration will take place Thursday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. and will feature a keynote address by Michelle Gethers-Clark, CEO of United Way of Greater Greensboro. UNC Greensboro is the title sponsor of the event.

Learn more and register at bizjournals.com/triad.

