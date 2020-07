During the summer months, the Campus Weekly enewsletter is sent every other week. Remaining summer sends are July 8, July 22, August 5, and it resumes weekly August 19. The deadline for submissions that could appear in the following week’s Campus Weekly is Thursday at 5 p.m., six days before the official release date. When submitting, please provide links to pages where the information is already posted, such as on department or unit websites.