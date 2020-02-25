A Campus Weekly ‘Thank You’ and communications update

Over the years, Campus Weekly has become an incredibly valuable, tremendously well read, and highly respected core component of our communications efforts at UNCG. The quality and impact of Campus Weekly is a team effort, but that team has been led by Mike Harris, whose commitment to quality and passion for UNCG has made Campus Weekly so special. Mike will be moving into an exciting new role that is primarily in UNCG Advancement but also maintains certain University Communications responsibilities. I am personally excited about this because we love seeing talented people take new opportunities to help move UNCG forward. Mike begins his new role with our thanks for all he has done so far to tell the UNCG story here in Campus Weekly and in so many other ways.

This will mean we change a few things about how we approach Campus Weekly, but this is really an opportunity to evolve some processes without sacrificing the quality, relevance, and heart that make CW what it is.

We recently combined our websites for CW and UNCG Now into one vibrant, visual site here. The new UNCG News provides engaging stories about UNCG research and activities, a campus events calendar, faculty and staff news and information, and highlights of external media coverage. The faculty and staff section of UNCG News provides information specifically of interest to and about faculty and staff – from recent accomplishments of individuals to campus-wide logistical information and event announcements.

Going forward, the best way to get your news covered – in Campus Weekly and, where appropriate, through other channels – is to submit your news here. This form will be monitored by multiple people on the University Communications team. We will respond as soon as we can to ideas and requests.

The deadline for submissions that could appear in the following week’s CW enewsletter is Thursday at 5 p.m., six days before the official release date. Submissions will be edited for consistency in style, tone, and length. When submitting, please provide links to pages where the information is already posted, such as on department or unit websites. To directly reach the Campus Weekly staff, email cweekly@uncg.edu. Again, please use the new form as the primary channel for submitting stories going forward.

And there’s more… University Communications also publishes a UNCG weekly highlights e-newsletter, UNCG Top 5 This Week, which reaches alumni, parents, and community members. It spotlights five items that typically come from the UNCG News site plus several photographs. To receive the Top 5, subscribe on this page. And for more access to news, info, and alerts, make sure you download the UNCG mobile app from the Apple and Google app stores. The app not only delivers the latest University news, but also has the ability to notify you of key events, deadlines, and other breaking stories. It is an increasingly important channel for us to reach faculty and staff (as well as students, families, friends, and fans) in a faster, more convenient way.

Again, we thank Mike for making Campus Weekly the powerful, trusted source for news that it is today, and look forward to building on that as we continue to share all the great news and incredible achievements at UNCG with all of you.

Jeff Shafer, Vice Chancellor for Strategic Communications