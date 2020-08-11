Catina Chestnut (Moss Street Partnership School) received new funding from Reidsville Area Foundation for the project “State of the Arts Report for Reidsville’s Public Schools.”

This research is a joint effort between the Moss Street Partnership School and Rockingham County Schools to conduct a needs assessment of public educational arts programs in the Reidsville area. Led by teacher-leaders at each public Reidsville-area school, researchers will gather local data, research best practices, and explore arts-focused education settings in North Carolina. This will establish baseline data and produce an informative report that can be leveraged to improve access to the arts for all Rockingham County students. The researchers’ final report will quantify and analyze local arts education to help the community understand Reidsville’s public arts education landscape.