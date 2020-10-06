Celebrate UNCG staff on Thursday, October 8

Though we are not able to host a reception this year to collectively celebrate the outstanding work and dedication of our UNCG staff, their countless contributions will be recognized on Thursday, October 8, following the 10:00 am Staff Senate meeting.

Staff are invited to drop by Taylor Garden between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to pick up an edible token of appreciation and enjoy music and a midday break in a socially-distanced outdoor setting.

Recipients of the Staff Excellence and staff Gladys Strawn Bullard Awards will be recognized in campus media, as will Staff Stars and department/unit-level award winners.

Where: Taylor Garden, Alumni House

When: Thursday, October 8, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Chancellor Gilliam will be on site from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. to greet staff and hand out tokens of appreciation. All COVID-19 policies and protocols will be observed. Please wear your face coverings.