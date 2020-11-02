Chemistry Club gets crafty for a cause

Chemistry Club students show off their new chairs on the Patricia A. Sullivan Science Building loading dock.

As part of National Chemistry Week, which is organized by the American Chemical Society to coordinate events and communicate the importance of chemistry, the UNCG Chemistry Club undertook a week-long series of activities and projects to promote the discipline in general and UNCG’s Chemistry and Biochemistry program specifically.

Campus Weekly caught up with club president and biochemistry PhD student Abe Ustoyev to find out about one of their more unusual projects: building lounge chairs to be situated outside of the Patricia A. Sullivan building for public seating.

CW: Can you tell readers about what the Chemistry Club is and what they do?

AU: The club consists of mostly undergraduates and graduates from the Chemistry & Biochemistry Department at UNCG, although the club is open to all students in other departments as well. We host a variety of events on- and off-campus, and our primary goal is to inspire students to tackle their respective fields with positive energy fueled by our love for chemistry and community involvement.

CW: How did constructing Adirondack chairs become a Chemistry Club project?

AU: It’s an interesting story, actually. Some of the faculty members had noticed Adirondack chairs on other campuses, and we thought we could build our own. The faculty members then reached out to several club officers about the idea, and it eventually became a project tackled by the students and representatives of the club. It was a very fun and exciting project to be a part of.

CW: Who made them, where, and how? Had anyone on the project made things like that before?

AU: The materials for the chairs were acquired by the department and the club, and the final product was made from scratch at the loading dock of the Sullivan Science Building. The students were involved in all sorts of activities, from cutting, sanding, and painting the wooden pieces to eventually constructing them together. Many of the students were exposed to various construction techniques for the first time, and many of them found it an enriching learning experience.

CW: What are the chairs to be used for?

AU: The chairs will be set outside of the Sullivan Science Building for people to enjoy the outdoor weather and socialize at a distance, perhaps with a nice cup of coffee or some lunch. We all need some time to relieve stress out of our days, and the chairs provide a comfortable setting to do so.

CW: Do you think the project was a success?

AU: I think the project was a definite success. We were worried about how the chairs were going to turn out, but they look quite professional! Hats off to the students and representatives for doing such a fantastic job. It was a collective group effort that made this such a success, and we are excited to have other projects like this in the near future. Building the chairs was definitely a bonding experience for our department.

Story by Matthew Bryant, University Communications

Photography by Martin W. Kane, University Communications