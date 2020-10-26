Christina Endres (SERVE Center) received new funding from the Indiana Department of Education for the project “McKinney Vento Liaison Certification.”

The SERVE Center staff will develop an online training course for the Indiana Department of Education to provide professional development for all McKinney Vento district liaisons. This online course will review the requirements of the assigned role and provide resources to help execute the role responsibilities with a focus on compliance and best practice when supporting homeless children and youth in the school and community setting.