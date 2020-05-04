This week, nearly 3,000 students will earn their UNC Greensboro degrees and officially become alumni. Just a few short years ago, they were bright-eyed Spartans learning to navigate life at the G.

The Class of 2020 has accomplished and experienced so much over the years – class projects and presentations, internships, study abroad, Southern Conference championships … the list goes on.

For many Spartans, some of the best moments take place during those first few months on campus – move-in day, New Student Convocation (now called NAV1GATE), Rawkin’ Welcome Week, and Homecoming. These traditions set the tone for the rest of a student’s UNCG experience, and it’s often during these weeks when lifelong friendships are formed.

To help celebrate the Class of 2020, we decided to dig back into the archives, back to fall 2016, when many of these students first stepped foot on campus.

Here are some of the best photos from the Class of 2020’s first days at the G. Extend this trip down memory lane by sharing some of your early college memories on social media. Make sure to tag your photos #UNCGGrad.























Share your video memories Graduates are encouraged to share videos speaking about their favorite UNCG memories and accomplishments on Instagram and Twitter. Tag @UNCG/#UNCGGrad. Or email your videos (filmed in horizontal orientation) to social@uncg.edu for a chance to be included in a video compilation. Learn more on our Instagram channel. Find out more about our celebration of the Class of 2020! Click to email your video



