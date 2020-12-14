Class of 2020 honored at Virtual Commencement

UNC Greensboro’s May, August, and December 2020 classes were honored together as part of the University’s Virtual Commencement ceremony on Friday, Dec. 11.

Thousands of Spartans gathered around their screens – in North Carolina, across the country, and beyond – to celebrate their academic achievements, hear from campus leaders, alumni, and some celebrity guests, and virtually turn their tassels.

The Class of 2020 is the largest class to graduate from UNCG. The University awarded 2,809 degrees and 15 Beyond Academics certificates in May. An additional 678 degrees were awarded in August. UNCG awarded approximately 1,451 degrees in December, including 1,111 bachelor’s degrees, 286 master’s degrees, 49 doctoral degrees, and five specialist in education degrees.

Friday’s ceremony included a welcome from UNCG alumna and Saturday Night Live cast member Lauren Holt ’13, remarks from Chancellor Gilliam and student speakers, messages from honorary degree recipients Emmylou Harris and Rhiannon Giddens, and celebrity shoutouts from rapper Snoop Dogg, sports broadcaster Erin Andrews, actor Kate Flannery, and comedian and TV personality Steve Harvey.

Additionally, as part of the online celebration, UNCG created nearly 4,900 individual graduate web pages for Spartans to share with their friends and family. The Commencement website also included student profiles, Commencement programs, and messages from deans, faculty, and alumni.

From Monday, Dec. 7, through Sunday, Dec. 13, more than 15,000 users visited the Commencement website. Nearly 10,0000 watched the Commencement ceremony video.

Watch the full Virtual Commencement ceremony video, and see more Commencement-related content, at commencement.uncg.edu.

Check out some of the video highlights below.