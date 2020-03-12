Coronavirus information for faculty and staff

UNCG wants to be sure you know where to find information and how to best follow this fast-moving situation.

The most important thing is to regularly check the dedicated Coronavirus website. Bookmark it for easy access. UNCG will update it frequently.

Please monitor your email as updates will be shared as often as possible. There are as many unique situations as there are unique students, and we will communicate as frequently and transparently as possible.

Please make sure that you download our UNCG Mobile app for your phone from the iTunes App store or the Google Play app store. This is an easy way to access news and we will push notifications to your device when they are important.

Follow us for updates on the following social media channels; this may be the fastest way to stay up-to-date as we communicate:

Twitter: @UNCG (Twitter.com/UNCG)

Facebook: Facebook.com/uncg1891

Instagram: @uncg (Instagram.com/UNCG)

UNCG understands this is a stressful time and appreciates that faculty and staff are focused at every level on ensuring the health and safety of our students, from helping them navigate this complicated environment, to making decisions that always put students’ interests first.