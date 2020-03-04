UNCGNews

Coronavirus resource page for campus community

Posted on by Susan C Kirby-Smith
The University is closely monitoring the rapidly changing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in coordination with the Chancellor’s Office, Provost’s Office, Student Health, and UNCG Emergency Management. UNCG has established a website to provide updated information and university announcements related to the coronavirus (COVID-19). It will be updated as additional guidance becomes available from those offices, public health officials, and the UNC System. 

The site includes links, resources, and other information to help our community stay informed. It is not intended to replace student health services or other emergency information channels. 

