UNCG Counseling Center and Spartan Open Pantry available to students during winter break

The Counseling Center and the Spartan Open Pantry will have accessible hours and resources for Spartan students who need them over the winter break.

Winter Break Wellness

The Counseling Center will host a drop-in space for students who want support for maintaining well-being throughout winter break. Family issues, isolation, loneliness, and sadness are common during this time of the year. Talking with others with similar concerns can provide a sense of community and healing.

Join the sessions on Wednesdays, Dec. 2, Dec. 9, and Dec. 16 from 3 to 4 p.m. at Zoom link https://uncg-hipaa-edu.zoom.us/j/97220938304?pwd=aGN2d0ZHUXIwSWhvcG00TU1NalF2Zz09

Weekly Mindfulness & Meditation

The weekly drop-in sessions will continue as well, every Thursday from 1 – 1:30 p.m. at Zoom link https://uncg-hipaa-edu.zoom.us/j/92792757862?pwd=R3ZNeVN6eGJHWmc2S2syTytiMTh3Zz09

Students can also reach The Counseling Center at 336-334-5874.

Spartan Open Pantry

The SOP will remain open each Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 6 p.m. to-go meal available both nights. SOP will be closed on Dec. 29 and 30, and will return to normal operations on Jan. 5th.

More information about the Spartan Open Pantry can be found here.