Countdown to classes: information and preparation

Dr. Andrew Hamilton teaches in a classroom that has been reconfigured for social distancing.



As the first day of classes, August 18, approaches, updates are available concerning Community Standards, University Libraries, Parking, the EUC and Bookstore, Spartan Cards, Dining Services, and Housing.

Refer to the Return to Campus Guidebook and Workplace Safety During COVID-19 Manual for additional guidance, and visit the COVID-19 website for updates, videos, forms, and FAQs.

Each faculty and staff member who plans to be present on campus during the Fall semester must take the Canvas COVID-19 training. This course is an open enroll course, and in order to enroll you must visit the following link:

https://uncg.instructure.com/courses/77369.

The new Shield Our Spartans video can be found here.

Read a recap of the July 28 Faculty/Staff virtual Town Hall here.

UNCG-branded face coverings will be delivered to campus August 6 and will be distributed to departments, one covering for each employee. These coverings may be washed and reused. The branded face coverings are not intended to replace the supply of disposable face coverings that are otherwise provided for employee use. The branded coverings are a one-time distribution to all employees as the semester begins.

Faculty and staff interested in purchasing UNCG-branded face coverings should visit the campus bookstore.

To include the Shield Our Spartans graphic on your signature, click here.





A student using the new dining system at Elliott University Center

A student at Fountainview Dining in Moran Commons

The Spartan Mail office, with new social distancing procedures in place.



Photography by Jiyoung Park, University Communications