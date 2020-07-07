COVID-19 updates: Fall 2020 plans and more

As we look ahead toward the Fall 2020 semester, it remains our goal at UNC Greensboro – and across the UNC System – to open our doors for the return of students, faculty, and staff to campus.

Much work has taken place in recent weeks to prepare for the beginning of the new academic year and fall semester. It is imperative that everyone is aware and informed of our plans. We also know that COVID-19 continues to keep us on our toes, and we are preparing for a wide range of scenarios.

As guidance and plans change accordingly, we will be communicating regularly with our Spartan stakeholders and encourage you to visit the COVID-19 updates website, which summarizes plans and information about how our campus will operate this fall. This website is updated on a regular basis.

The most recent operational update outlining Fall 2020 plans was sent to the campus community on July 7. The full message is available at this link.