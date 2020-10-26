CVPA Virtual Masterclass Series presents Danny Glover

UNCG’s College of Visual and Performing Arts Virtual Masterclass Series presents actor Danny Glover on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. The virtual session can be viewed at go.uncg.edu/danny.glover

The event is open to all UNCG faculty, staff, and students only, and will be co-moderated by School of Theatre director Natalie Sowell and professor of acting and directing Jim Wren.

Danny Glover is an award-winning actor, producer, and humanitarian with a performance career that spans more than 30 years. From the blockbuster Lethal Weapon franchise in film, to hit television shows such as ER, Glover has portrayed a myriad of popular roles and has distinguished himself as one of his generation’s most consummate actors. Glover’s performances in such classic motion pictures as The Color Purple, Witness, and Places in the Heart, have not only showcased his talent and versatility but have also brought him critical and audience acclaim. Honored with Awards from the NAACP, BET, and SAG, Glover has also received several Emmy nominations for his work in such Television hits as Lonesome Dove.