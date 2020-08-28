Download UNCG Mobile and stay informed

The UNCG Mobile app is full of useful and important features, but the app is particularly important to have on hand during COVID-19 to help faculty, staff, and students stay up-to-date and informed on the latest developments.

Some of the key features of the app include:

Important COVID-19 information and updates

Access to Student Affairs virtual contact details

Immediate emergency alerts

Fall dining info, including real-time occupancy stats for Fountain View

The new Studyspace feature for reserving space in unused classrooms

The interactive campus map now includes face covering distribution points

Links to the Keep Learning, Keep Teaching, and Keep Working websites

LiveSafe app

A new Sustainability tile, and many other important resources

To stay informed on the latest updates and new features be sure to turn on notifications for UNCG Mobile. Short notices are sent to key audiences when important information is released.

Download the UNCG Mobile app (the one with our logo and the blue background) from the Google or iTunes app store.