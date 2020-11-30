‘Downtown in December’ celebration events announced

The UNCG Horn Choir performs in last year’s pre-pandemic downtown festival.

Downtown Greensboro, Inc. has pivoted their 2020 holiday events in response to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s holiday experiences have been revamped to provide the community with a safe, socially responsible celebration of the holiday season. Following are some of the scheduled events, with highlights on how UNCG will participate.

Tinsel Town (Dec. 4 – 27, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.): Tinsel Town will feature 50 uniquely decorated trees. Intended to promote community, trees will be decorated by local corporations, groups, non-profits, or a family. UNCG Alumni Engagement will decorate two trees in Tinsel Town – one is themed for graduation and the other is a Minerva-themed tree – and Athletics staff will decorate a tree as well. UNCG has designated Spartan Open Pantry as our charitable organization should our tree(s) be among the top five favorites (vote by using the QR code located at each tree). Please come out to LeBauer Park and vote for the UNCG trees!

Light the Night (Dec. 4 – 5, 6 – 9 p.m.): This event is the re-imagined version of the Festival of Lights with more socially distanced activities but lots of excitement. UNCG will be included in the festive show of laser lights in the MLK Parking Lot wall near the new Greensboro Selfie Mural. We’re projecting a “Congrats Class of 2020!” message in laser lights. The UNCG Horn Choir will also perform.

The Balloon Regatta (Dec. 12 – 13, 12 – 4 p.m.) This event replaces the Annual Holiday Parade with a drive-thru experience on Church Street. Big Spiro will be present, holding a sign with “Congrats Class of 2020!” to celebrate our graduates.

Other UNCG connections will take place during the month, including alumni-owned businesses Chez Genese, Dame’s Chicken and Waffles, MACHETE, and Natty Greene’s participation in 12 Days of Meals, and the Holiday Window Decorating Contest will includes Chez Genese, Greensboro Downtown Yoga, Natty Greene’s, and Scuppernong Books.

As a reminder for all participants: Please maintain social distancing, use hand sanitizer/wash your hands, wear a face covering, and stay at home if you are feeling sick.