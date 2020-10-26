Dr. Arthur Murphy (Anthropology) received new funding from the NC DHHS Division of Social Services for the project “Recipe for Success.”

Recipe for Success provides direct nutrition and obesity prevention education, social marketing, and policy, systems, and environmental change programs to individuals and households in Guilford, Rockingham, Randolph, Davidson, Davie, and Stokes counties in North Carolina.

Recipe for Success shall address the state-level objectives of increasing nutrition, increasing physical activity, and making better dietary choices to reduce the causes of obesity. Furthermore, Recipe for Success shall address additional objectives outlined by the organization such as increasing knowledge in meal planning, shopping, cooking and gardening to sustain a healthy lifestyle – proficiencies designed to help fortify the state level objectives. Recipe for Success specifically targets SNAP-eligible or SNAP-receiving: adults over the age of 18, children under age 18, and households with children under the age of 18.