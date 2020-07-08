Dr. Ashley Barret (School of Music) received new funding from Sigma Alpha Iota Philanthropies for the project “Women of Note Composition Competition and Women’s Wind Ensemble Performance.”

The sisters of the Kappa Gamma Chapter of the Sigma Alpha Iota (ΣΑΙ) International Music Fraternity are partnering with the Women’s Wind Ensemble (WWE) on the Women of Note Composition Competition and Women’s Wind Ensemble Performance. In furtherance of promoting up-and-coming women composers as well as highlighting and honoring important American women, the Women of Note Composition Competition has been announced. The winning compositions will be performed by the Women’s Wind Ensemble as part of, “She Can, We Can: Beyond the Women’s Suffrage Centennial.” Four winners will be showcased in UNCG’s Tew Recital Hall. This lecture-recital will also include discussions on the important contributions made by each of the women represented in the winning compositions. Composers will consider the women who surfaced during the campaign for Women on the Twenty Dollar Bill. The Women’s Wind Ensemble (WWE) was formed in 2017 with the intent to showcase combinations of small and medium-sized wind chamber ensembles. Comprised of all female musicians, the WWE embraces opportunities to feature works by women composers and to encourage all young musicians to find their creative voices.