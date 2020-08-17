Dr. Blair Wisco (Psychology) is the recipient of an Award for Outstanding Contributions to Trauma Psychology from Division 56 of the American Psychological Association!

This award recognizes Psychologists in the early stages of their careers who have shown outstanding achievement or who have made outstanding contributions to the study of psychological trauma.

Wisco is the Director of the CoPE (Cognition, Psychopathology, and Emotion) Lab. A current focus of her research is trauma memory processing among individuals with Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and in particular, physiological and emotional reactivity to trauma reminders in PTSD.