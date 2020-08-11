Dr. Brett Carter (Student Affairs) received new funding from the University of North Carolina System Office for the project “Collegiate Recovery Community.”

Recovery is “a process of change though which individuals improve their health and wellness, live a self-directed life, and strive to reach their full potential” (SAMHSA 2012). UNCG’s Spartan Recovery Program believes that there are multiple pathways to recovery and encourages students to develop and maintain an active recovery and wellness plan. The vision of the SRP is to be a model recovery-minded community that engages and encourages students in their pursuit of an enriched college experience and sustained recovery. The SRP creates a recovery-minded community of empowerment, purpose, and inclusion in which UNCG students in all phases of recovery can pursue their personal goals for the purpose of enhancing personal wellness and contributions to the global community.