Dr. Chris Partridge is new University Registrar

Dr. Chris Partridge has joined the Division of Enrollment Management as the new University Registrar. Chris comes to UNC Greensboro by way of Georgetown University, and started his new position on June 22.

The registrar plays an essential role at UNCG, guiding strategic scheduling, records, graduation, and transfer articulation. Partridge is a strong leader who brings expertise and a spirit of collaboration while building on the positive momentum of recent office initiatives.

Partridge has served in the Registrar’s Office at UNC Chapel Hill and Georgetown University. In those roles, he has overseen registration, campus events, academic schedules, course evaluations, classroom technology, calendaring, and faculty performance. He has a track record of utilizing technology to improve process efficiency at both of his prior institutions.

Chris brings a broad and diverse understanding of higher education, having spent time in research, advising, degree planning, and classroom instruction.