Dr. Christine Murray (Center for Youth, Family and Community Partnerships) received new funding from the Guilford County Coalition on Infant Mortality for the project “Needs Assessment: Guilford County Coalition on Infant Mortality.”

The purpose of this project is to conduct a needs assessment to identify needs for the purpose of informing the planning of program revisions to better provide access to primary care to women interconceptionally who lose their pregnancy Medicaid 60 days after giving birth. The specific focus will be on women with identified chronic health conditions that need to be managed by a primary care provider. The needs assessment will be conducted by Christine Murray, Ph.D., LCMHC, LMFT.