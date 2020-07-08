Dr. Daniel Bibeau (Public Health Education) received funding from Triad Health Network for the project Triad Health Network Data Analysis Contract.”

The Triad Health Network is funding this collaborative project between ThinkX, Inc. and UNCG to conduct an examination of pre- and post- Px12 assessment data to evaluate the effects of the assessment and accompanying thought-driver coaching. ThinkX will provide de-identified pre- and post- assessment data to UNCG researchers. UNCG researchers will analyze the data and develop a report that will be discussed for utility of the process with Cone Health employees, the preparation of peer-reviewed manuscripts, and grant proposals.