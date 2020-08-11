Dr. Diya Abdo (Center for New North Carolinians) received new funding from the North Carolina Healthcare Association for the project “UNCG CNNC & CHCS Joint COVID-19 Recovery and Response via IHAP and CHCS. Dr. Stephen Sills is co-principal investigator on the project.”

UNCG’s Centers for New North Carolinians (CNNC) and Housing and Community Studies (CHCS) provide direct services to underserved populations, especially immigrants, refugees, and communities of color. This project will allow these two centers to leverage existing UNCG programs to expand their response to COVID-19-impacted communities by filling important health and social determinants of health gaps.