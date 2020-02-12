Dr. Jay Poole (Social Work) received new funding from the Truth Initiative for the project “Addressing Opioid Misuse: Enhancing Health Literacy and Misuse Prevention.” Dr. Kenneth Gruber is co-principal investigator on the project.

This project will enhance health literacy relative to opiate misuse and will engage participants in motivational interviewing in order to increase opportunities to engage in the spectrum of opiate treatment and recovery. GCSTOP staff will be intentionally trained in strategies to increase health literacy and strategies for more intentionally engaging in motivational interviewing.