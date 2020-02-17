Dr. John Weil (NC Network for Safe Communities) received new funding from the North Carolina Gang Investigators Association for the project “Research Partners: PSN Middle District of NC FY 2018.” Dr. Stacy Sechrist is co-principal investigator on the project.

North Carolina Network for Safe Communities (NCNSC) will provide research and training/technical assistance to the United States Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of North Carolina to support Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) implementation. In Year 1, the NCNSC team will assist three sites (Randolph County, Alamance County, and Orange County) with PSN implementation which will include data collection facilitated by NCNSC via a Frontline Survey, Violent Incident Review, and Gang/Group Audit. NCNSC will prepare a report for each site that provides the data foundation for strategy implementation. NCNSC will assist with preparation meetings, community education meetings, and law enforcement operational meetings within each site. In Year 2, NCNSC will lead a research project in partnership with High Point Community Against Violence to better understand offender messaging during notifications to inform about how messaging components and elements of the notification impact offender decision-making and desistance from crime post-notification.

Weil also received new funding from the North Carolina Gang Investigators Association for the project “Research Partners: PSN Western District FY 2018.” Dr. Stacy Sechrist is co-principal investigator on the project.

Under leadership of the USAO in WDNC, UNCG’s NCNSC will collaborate with Statesville Police Department (SPD), and other local, state, and federal partners as part of the Statesville/Iredell County PSN task force to design and implement a PSN violent crime reduction

initiative.