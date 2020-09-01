Dr. John Z. Kiss (Biology) has been selected as a 2020 Fellow by the Governing Board of the American Society for Gravitational and Space Research (ASGSR).

Kiss was awarded the distinction of Fellow by the ASGSR board in recognition of his distinguished scientific and social contributions to the advancement of gravitational and space research in the fields of life and physical sciences in areas of research, education, mentoring, outreach, and professional and public service.

His selection as Fellow will be announced at the 2020 ASGSR Annual meeting, which will be held virtually November 5 – 6, 2020, and at an awards ceremony on the afternoon of Friday, November 6, 2020. Additional details including the specific time of the ceremony and public access web links will be provided in a few weeks.