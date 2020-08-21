UNCGNews News Items from UNC Greensboro UNCGNews News Items from UNC Greensboro UNCG News Dr. Keith Cushman Posted on August 21, 2020 by Matthew Bryant Dr. Keith Cushman (English) was awarded the Jane Harris Armfield Award this summer from the Greensboro Opera, in honor of his significant contributions throughout the years. Read more about this award, and the Greensboro Opera here. Post navigation ← Dr. Stephen Sills Dr. Prashanti Manda → Trending UNCG among Princeton Review’s ‘Best Colleges’ 1.4k views Countdown to classes: information and preparation 1.1k views UNCG welcomes students to campus 1.1k views UNCG launches effort to document local Black Lives Matter protests 1k views Public health expert: the latest on COVID-19 1k views Researcher identifies link between COVID-19, selenium 0.9k views Arts‘Hamilton’ actor now plays civil rights iconJuly 7, 2020UNCG Opera brings home an American PrizeJuly 1, 2020The right movesJune 22, 2020ResearchGrant awarded for study on kinship caregiver healthAugust 17, 2020$1.4 million grant to improve youth literacyAugust 14, 2020Research explores free people of color in the early SouthAugust 13, 2020ServiceGraduate students receive help with groceriesJune 16, 2020A commitment to service: face coverings and moreJune 8, 2020