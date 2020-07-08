Dr. Keith Debbage (Geography, Environment, and Sustainability) received funding from InterVISTAS Consulting Inc. for the project Airports Cooperative Research Program Project 03-58: Measuring and Understanding the Relationship Between Air Service and Regional Economic Development.”

Dr. Debbage shall provide services to InterVISTAS for work related to Measuring and Understanding the Relationship between Air Service and Regional Economic Development to the National Academy of Sciences. These include a literature review, data analysis and economic trends, case studies, and final report.