Dr. Kenneth Gruber (Center for Housing and Community Studies) received new funding from the Cone Health Foundation for the project “Access to Integrated Care by the Uninsured in Greater Greensboro.”

The project will involve the following evaluation activities:

New Patient Enrollment & Patient Outcome Tracking

Assemble a set of service data indicators to be used for tracking new patient enrollment, behavioral health screening, behavioral health services, patient retention, patient utilization of the ED, hospitalization incidence, and rate of uninsured patients moving into insured patient status (Medicaid, private insurance, etc.).

Patient Data Base Development and Implementation

Create a standard database for all Access to Care Initiative (ACI) participant clinics for service data indicator tracking.

This will include the management and analysis of an Excel spreadsheet for each clinic to report aggregated quarterly data.

Provide training and consultation to each clinic regarding its required data reporting.

Maintain and develop the database if additional indicators are identified as optional or required measures of service impact.

Access to Care Data Performance Indicators

Assemble a set of indicators representing patient contact activities relating to the admission of uninsured adults into health provider practices as integrated care patients. These activities will include identifying qualified patients (uninsured adults who are not current patients of a local primary care practice), providing health assessments and screenings, making referrals to primary care providers, and helping referred individuals with making and keeping appointments to receive primary and behavioral health assessment and treatment.

Gruber also received new funding from the Cone Health Foundation for the project “Addressing Co-Occurring Mental Health and Substance Abuse Disorders.”

The project will involve the following evaluation activities:

Patient Enrollment & Patient Outcome Tracking

Assemble a set of service data indicators to be used for tracking new patient enrollment, mental health and substance abuse diagnoses, treatment services, patient retention, and patient utilization of the ED and hospitalization incidence due to mental health/substance abuse disorder issues.

AMHSAD Performance Indicators

Assemble a set of indicators representing patient contact activities relating to the assessment, acceptance, diagnosis, and treatment of adults determined to be diagnosed with co-occuring mental health and substance abuse disorders.

AMHSAD Data Base Development and Implementation

Create a standard database for all AMHSAD provider entities to enable tracking of project initiative indicators.