Dr. Linda Hestenes (Human Development and Family Studies) received a continuation of funding from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS), Division of Child Development and Early Education for the project “North Carolina Rated License Agreement Project.” Dr. Steve Hestenes and Dr. Sharon Mims are co-principal investigators on the project.

The North Carolina Star Rated License was established in 1999 to better define the quality of child care in the state and to assist parents in choosing child care. The North Carolina Division of Child Development and Early Education (DCDEE) awards the Star Rated License to child care centers, family child care homes, and school-age programs based upon total points earned in two areas: (1) Program Standards and (2) Staff Education Standards. Program Standards points are awarded as child care programs meet basic licensing, enhanced standards, and ratio requirements. It is in this area that Environment Rating Scale (ECERS-R, ITERS-R, FCCERS-R, & SACERS-U) assessments are used. Child care programs with higher rating scale scores can earn more Program Standards points. Since June 1999, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) has successfully managed the Environment Rating Scale assessment portion of the North Carolina Star Rated License process.