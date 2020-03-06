Lindsey Woelker (Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement) was elected as the National Chair-Elect for Civic Learning and Democratic Engagement Knowledge Community in NASPA. In this peer-voted position, she will serve a one-year term as Chair-Elect (2020-2021) and a two-year term as official Chair (2021-2023).

NASPA Knowledge Communities (KC) are member-driven networks that empower you to explore key topics, professional functions, and personal identities alongside other Student Affairs educators. KC members support community-curated resources, opportunities to leverage expertise into meaningful initiatives, and participation in developing strategies and tactics to advance key higher ed issues.

Lindsey will be responsible for the Civic Learning & Democratic Engagement (CLDE) Knowledge Community, which is a space for professional development, idea generation, and discussion related to the field of civic education and public service. The CLDE KC supports Student Affairs professionals as they promote engaged citizenship and student development, encourage democratic participation in their communities, respect and appreciate diversity, and advocate applied learning and social responsibility.

Lindsey joined the UNCG staff in March 2017. She previously served as Associate Director of Student Life and Director of Hilltop Leadership Development at St. Edward’s University in Austin, TX. She is an alumna of the University of Michigan and Loyola University – Chicago.